Real Betis set to bring in Brazilian central defender on a free

The number of quality footballers without a contract this summer is at an unprecedented level. Many players are deciding to run down in the contract in the knowledge that they will be able to benefit financially from the lack of a transfer fee.

Lazio defender Luiz Felipe is also looking to take advantage of that. The Brazilian centre-back has been linked with a move to Spain for several months and after a 3-3 draw with Verona, Felipe appeared to say goodbye to the Stadio Olimpico in what may be his final match there.

Sport say that is the case. According to the Catalan daily, Felipe has already agreed a deal to take him to the South of Spain. Reportedly, Real Betis have agreed a deal to bring him to the Benito Villamarin.

That would significantly increase competition in Seville. Manuel Pellegrini already has 4 capable central defenders at his disposal in Edgar Gonzalez, Victor Ruiz, Marc Bartra and German Pezzella. Felipe’s arrival would suggest the departure of one of those, although with three competitions to compete in again, Pellegrini could be keen for considerable depth. It’s worth noting that Edgar has also played in midfield at times this season.