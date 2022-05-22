Predicted Line-Ups: Ousmane Dembele to start in potential farewell

Unai Emery and his Villarreal travel to Barcelona this Sunday evening in the knowledge that Emery must secure his first win at Camp Nou in order to guarantee European football for the Yellow Submarine next season.

With Athletic Club a point behind Villarreal in the table, unless the Basques fail to beat Sevilla, Villarreal will required to go for the win. According to Sport, star forward Gerard Moreno is likely to make the bench, while Juan Foyth is suspended. Mario Gaspar played last weekend against Real Sociedad and is expected to do so again.

For Barcelona, it could be an evening of farewells. Xavi Hernandez confirmed he had told at least 5 players they would have to move on in the summer.

He remained optimistic that Ousmane Dembele would still sign a new deal but it could also be a final match at Camp Nou for him. None of the others in danger of leaving, perhaps with the exceptions of Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves, are expected to start.

Ronald Araujo suffered a concussion two matches previously but has been given the medical green light and could come straight back into the side after missing Getafe last weekend.

It appears that Xavi will put out a strong line-up in the hope that Barcelona can end the season well after a taxing few weeks of poor performances.