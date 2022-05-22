Neymar Junior on the PSG exit ramp following Kylian Mbappe deal

Following one of the most drawn out transfer sagas in some time, Kylian Mbappe’s renewal may give birth to another long-running story at the start of the summer.

Money is not a problem for Paris Saint-Germain and that is reflected in Mbappe’s new contract, but everything has its limit. The murky world of Financial Fair Play hasn’t been an issue for PSG lately, yet that too may come into play following Mbappe’s new deal.

As a result, the Parisians are looking to move on some of their higher earners. One of those being the most expensive transfer ever, Neymar Junior.

The Brazilian has never quite asserted his dominance on the European scene that PSG might have imagined and at 30 years of age, is the chief candidate to leave the club. His own considerable salary is a problem itself though. Mundo Deportivo carried news from Le Parisien that PSG are willing to listen to offers for Neymar, but whether they can find a club capable of meeting his wage demands is another matter.

His contract runs until 2025 and there is no escaping the fact that at least under Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barcelona were constantly linked with the forward. As reported by Sport, Neymar even returned to Barcelona on Sunday, one of many regular trips he makes to see his son.

No doubt those links will appear again, but in Barcelona’s precarious financial situation, it’s difficult to see where they could find the funds for Neymar.