Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti pours cold water on Barcelona transfer hopes

As Barcelona look to rebuild their squad this summer, far more of the speculation has centred around defence and the forward department in the lead up to the summer.

The chief candidate to reinforce the forward line appears to be Robert Lewandowski, after the Polish forward publicly stated his desire to leave Bayern Munich.

At the other end of the pitch, Kalidou Koulibaly is gaining plenty of traction as a possible reinforcement for the defence.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti was asked about that speculation on Saturday night and left little doubt as to his opinion on the matter.

“Last year there was also talk of the possibility of lots of transfers, but then it didn’t happen. For me, Koulibaly is not transferable.”

Mundo Deportivo carried the answers, in which Spalletti went on to explain why he felt that way. Barcelona will be well-aware of his talents having faced Napoli in the Europa League this season. The Senegalese defender was imperious at times.

“He is one of those players that is always available to lend a hand. He raises his level when it’s necessary. I repeat, for me he is not transferable.”

“We want to have another important campaign. Buying another younger player is not the same, a leader like him is created over time. Koulibaly is not like the others. He has all the requirements to be captain.”

Barcelona had also maintained hopes that Napoli might be a destination for one of their unwanted high earners, Miralem Pjanic.

“Pjanic is one of those that you don’t have to wait until they mature. He is phenomenal, he knows how to play short, long.”

“In a squad you need players like him because you can prepare ant system but if you don’t have those that compete well it’s no use. He’s a quality player.”

Yet Spalletti was keen to point out that they didn’t need him either.

“With Lobotka in that role we can sleep easy. He doesn’t look to play so long. He has less range but in terms of managing the ball he is impressive.”