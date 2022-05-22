Mallorca and Cadiz seal last gasp La Liga survival

Cadiz and Mallorca have both secured La Liga survival on a dramatic final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

Both sides headed into the last weekend of the league season needing positive results on the road to avoid relegation and they responded with away wins at Alaves and Osasuna respectively.

Cadiz’s revival was the most dramatic of the two stories, as they entered the final 15 minutes still inside the bottom three at 0-0 in the Basque Country, before Anthony Lozano got across his man to poke home the winner.

Choco Lozano scores for Cadiz!! 🟡 And with that, Granada drop into the relegation zone moments after missing a penalty 😬 pic.twitter.com/rnQWKqR7aN — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 22, 2022

Mallorca’s trip to already relegated Alaves was a more straightforward affair for the visitors as veteran striker Angel Rodriguez’s edged them in front with a neat finish just after the break.

Ángel with a COLOSSAL goal for Mallorca! 🔴 A big step towards safety for Aguirre's team 👀 pic.twitter.com/7vgLyob4Mh — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 22, 2022

Clement Grenier’s late goal wrapped up a vital three points for Mallorca, as Granada’s 0-0 draw at home to Espanyol sees them drop down into the Segunda Division next season.

Images via Getty Images