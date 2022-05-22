Kylian Mbappe keen to have Ousmane Dembele at PSG

The ripple effect from Kylian Mbappe’s renewal at Paris Saint-Germain is likely to be felt across Europe’s top clubs and Barcelona could be one of the first to experience it, after rivals Real Madrid.

According to Le Parisien, Ousmane Dembele is very keen to play with compatriot Mbappe at club level. Sport carried the story and it was suggested that one of Mbappe’s conditions on which he would renew his deal was that Dembele would be brought in. There seems little doubt that Mbappe will hold some weight in the sporting plans in Paris from now on.

Dembele is out of contract on the 30th of June and had been linked to PSG before the Mbappe renewal too. Barcelona have been making a large effort to convince Dembele that the best place for his football was Barcelona, even if they couldn’t offer the same wages as others. Nobody more so than manager Xavi Hernandez.

It had seemed like a real possibility that Dembele and Barcelona would eventually reach an agreement, but with Mbappe’s renewal, PSG just became a much more attractive proposition for Dembele. Xavi managed to reverse the situation from what seemed like a position of no return in the past, but this might sway Dembele away from Barcelona for good.