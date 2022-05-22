Jurgen Klopp confirms Thiago Alcantara is set to miss Champions League final

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Thiago Alcantara is set to miss the Champions League final through injury.

The Reds wrapped up their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 Anfield win over Wolves as Manchester City pipped them to the title on the final day.

However, Klopp’s focus now switches to facing Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, and the German coach faces a growing injury crisis.

Mo Salah came off the bench against Wolves, following a minor injury in recent weeks, with Virgil van Dijk an unused substitute on the day.

Both players are expected to be fit to take on Los Blancos with Fabinho also winning his own fitness race, however, La Roja star Thiago was forced off at half time with a thigh problem.

“I think he’ll be out of the final, but I don’t know. He’s limping, so that’s not the best sign”, as per reports from the Daily Mirror.

“He doesn’t look good, but he was at the celebration with his family and he can walk. On Monday, he will go for a test.”

Fabinho, van Dijk and Salah are all expected to start against Real Madrid, with club captain Jordan Henderson the likely candidate to replace Thiago, if he misses out.

Images via Getty Images