Hasan Salihamidzic hints at agent interference in Robert Lewandowski deal

Barcelona have made their intentions clear when it comes to Robert Lewandowski, with manager Xavi Hernandez even admitting he was option for the summer in his final pre-match press conference of the season.

The Polish forward has also made it known that he wants to leave Bavaria this summer and with his contract expiring in 2023, Bayern Munich face losing him for free if they can’t agree a new one.

Even so, Bayern have shown little desire to give up the ghost. On Saturday, CEO Oliver Khan told Mundo Deportivo that “Lewandowski has a contract and he will fulfil it.”

While on Sunday, Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic went a step further, insinuating that Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, had been meddling in the renewal process.

“In conversations with his agent, we clearly made an offer. I can’t say what he then told the player. But he clearly received an offer. We have made it very clear how we see the future, also with a clear number.”

Those comments come from the suggestion that Lewandowski was frustrated that he had not been made an offer by Bayern.

Salihamidzic made the remarks to German channel Sport1, which were then picked up by Sport, but those are emblematic of the party line at Bayern. Ultimately, Barcelona will have their work cut out if they cannot convince Bayern to sell, no matter how much Lewandowski wants to leave.