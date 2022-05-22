Granada slip to La Liga relegation in final day drama

Granada have become the final relegated side from La Liga in 2021/22 after drawing 0-0 at home to Espanyol.

Aitor Karanka’s team headed into the final game of the season with their survival fate still in their own hands after 37 matches played.

However, wins for relegation rivals Cadiz and Mallorca mounted the pressure on Karanka’s charges at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes.

Both sides carved out chances in a scrappy encounter in Andalucia but the home side wasted a golden chance with 20 minutes to go.

A handball inside the visitors box gifted Granada a spot kick, however, Jorge Molina’s effort flashed agonisingly wide of the post.

👀 A golden opportunity for Molina to all but secure safety for Granada… …and he puts the penalty WIDE! 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ju1TMCUb8K — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 22, 2022

Wins for Cadiz and Mallorca away from home lifted them away from Granada, as all three games ticked into added time, and Karanka’s side were unable to find a winner.

Relegation brings to an end three season top-flight stint for Granada after clinching their first ever European qualification place in 2019.