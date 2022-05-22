Eduardo Camavinga reveals frustration over Real Madrid role

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has opened up about a frustrating first season in Spanish football.

The French international joined Los Blancos in a €58m deal from Stade Rennais on the final day of the transfer window ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the 19-year-old has played a rotating role in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield, as the club clinched the La Liga title and reached the Champions League final.

With 13 league starts, and 13 substitute appearances, plus ten cameos off the bench in Europe, Camavinga has admitted he wants to feature more prominently in 2022/23.

“I don’t like not playing, I would like to play more, but it will come and next year I will be here at Real Madrid”, as per reports from Telefoot, via Marca.

“I knew it would take time. That’s the first thing they told me when I arrived.

“They warned me the first year here is complicated and I have dealt with my problems patiently and kept working hard.

“My record is still good, although there are things I need to improve. I have played great games and we won the league and the Super Cup. It’s positive.”

One of Camavinga’s most eye-catching performances came in the 3-1 Champions League semi final second leg win over Manchester City, after coming on as a late substitute.

Ancelotti has hinted he will feature against Liverpool in the final on May 28, with the veteran Italian coach not afraid to reshuffle his experienced midfield unit if needed.