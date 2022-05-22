Carlo Ancelotti confirms Isco exit from Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Isco will leave the club in the coming weeks.

The Spanish international is out of contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu next month with no plans from either party to renew his deal.

Isco will now become a free agent this summer, after bringing down the curtain on nine trophy filled years in the Spanish capital, despite playing a bit part role under Ancelotti in 2021/22.

The 30-year-old was granted a substitute cameo appearance this weekend, in front of the home fans, as Ancelotti’s side wrapped up their domestic campaign with a 0-0 draw against Real Betis.

“Isco’s career with Real Madrid ends today, but it’s been a great career here”, as per reports from the Daily Mail.

Ancelotti’s comments hint he will not include Isco in his Champions League final plans against Liverpool next weekend.

The Italian coach confirmed Gareth Bale could feature in the final in Paris despite his own contract expiring in June.