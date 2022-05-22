Barcelona Femeni suffer Champions League final heartbreak

Barcelona Femeni slipped to a 3-1 defeat in their UEFA Women’s Champions League final clash with Lyon.

The Catalan giants were aiming to defend their European crown in Turin but they came up short against the French side.

Lyon were quickly in control, on route to their 8th title in the competition, at the Juventus Stadium, as veteran midfielder Amandine Henry fired home a spectacular opener on six minutes.

That breakthrough set the tone for an impressive Lyon showing before the break, as Ada Hegerberg escaped her marker to nod home at the back post, to make it 2-0 on the night.

A defensive error then gifted Lyon a third goal, on 33 minutes, as US international Catarina Macario tapped home the simplest of finishes from less than a yard out.

Barcelona lynchpin Alexia Putellas volleyed them back into the contest before the interval but there was to be no second half fightback from the defending champions.