Atletico Madrid target nears Aston Villa move

Most of the world’s eyes were trained on a French free agent over the weekend, but Atletico Madrid will have been keeping their eyes on a more niche version of that saga.

Boubacar Kamara is also out of contract in the summer and the Marseille midfielder has been attracting attention from all over Europe. Atletico have been heavily linked with Kamara in recent months as Diego Simeone looks for a low-cost way to strengthen his midfield.

The 22-year-old confirmed to Telefoot that he would be leaving Marseille following their final game of the season, in a story covered by Marca.

“I have chosen my next club and soon you will know my decision,” Kamara told television cameras.

Most probably didn’t expect it to be less than 24 hours later. Yet on Sunday afternoon Italian journalist Matteo Moretto reported that Kamara would be joining Aston Villa.

Boubacar Kamara fichará por el Aston Villa. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 22, 2022

That news will surely be disappointing to Los Colchoneros and it illustrates the financial power of the Premier League, with Kamara choosing a team currently in 14th place over the chance to play Champions League football with Atletico Madrid.