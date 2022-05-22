Athletic Club Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid edge out Sevilla to La Liga third place finish

Atletico Madrid have secured third place in La Liga on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign with a 2-1 win at Real Sociedad.

Los Rojiblancos end the campaign one point above rivals Sevilla, who won 1-0 at home to Athletic Club, with both sides already sealing a Champions League qualification spot.

Both teams hit the woodwork either side of the break in San Sebastian but Diego Simeone’s side finally forced a breakthrough Rodrigo de Paul’s fantastic opener.

That change the flow of the game at the Estadio Anoeta, as Koke teed up Angel Correa for the clincher, before Jon Guridi grabbed a consolation in added time.

Sevilla just about edged a end-to-end battle with their Basque visitors at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with a flurry of chances at both ends before the break.

However, despite more missed opportunities, the key moment belonged to Sevilla late on, as Rafa Mir fired home a ruthless winner.

