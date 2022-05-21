Xavi confirms which Barcelona players have been told to leave club

It’s looking as if it will be a busy summer in Barcelona as Xavi Hernandez, Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany strain themselves to build a competitive squad for the coming season.

Given their financial situation, that begins with exits. The effort to clear their wage bill is almost as important as the players that will come in and that began with the official announcement that Philippe Coutinho was signing for Aston Villa.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona‘s final match of the season against Villarreal, manager Xavi Hernandez confirmed he had already told several players they would be moving on.

“With some of them I have already spoken this summer, with four or five. These ones already know my opinion. We have to look for solutions for those who cannot continue now. Now that we have reached our minimum objectives, now is the time and that is why I am the manager. I leaves a bad taste [in my mouth], but I have to inform them.”

The quotes were carried Sport and Xavi was asked follow-ups on the matter. He confirmed that Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite were four of the players that had been told they were moving on.

He also emphasized the importance of being honest in the matter, before being asked how the players reacted.

“They have shown that they are willing, some have thanked me. I was clear with them, because here it was going to be difficult for them to have minutes and they would be happier in other teams.”