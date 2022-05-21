Xavi confirms Barcelona want Robert Lewandowski

Running alongside the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, things are setting up for Barcelona to try and tempt their own superstar striker this summer.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has already confirmed publicly that he wants to leave German champions Bayern Munich this summer and Barcelona are thought to be his preferred destination.

Despite strengthening in the winter window by signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the number nine position, Barcelona manager Xavi confirmed that were interested in signing Lewandowski.

“He is one of the options.”

“He said publicly that he wants to leave. He will have to speak with the club, it will not be easy being Bayern, but he is one of the options, yes.”

Xavi made those comments to Sport in his pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona’s tie with Villarreal. He also spoke about some of the imminent exits at Camp Nou.

Bayern themselves may be the sticking point. Their President Herbert Hainer claims that Lewandowski will not leave before the end of his contract in the summer of 2023.

Whether Barcelona can secure the funds necessary funds in order to force Bayern’s hand is likely to be the decisive factor in any deal.

It does however hint at Xavi’s mindset in terms of his forwards. Signing another central forward would likely mean that Ansu Fati would be playing on the left-hand side, while it also reveals that Xavi perhaps doesn’t see Aubameyang as the forward he wants.