Valencia clinch Top Ten finish with final day win over Celta Vigo

Valencia have wrapped up a poor 2021/22 La Liga season on a winning note thanks to a routine 2-0 victory at home to Celta Vigo.

Los Che clinched a top half finish, after slipping to 13th in 2020/21, with a final day win over the Galicians, despite the club continuing to experience growing off field issues in 2022.

The hosts dominated from the tie from the off at the Estadio Mestalla with Maxi Gomez edging them in front with an unorthodox finish from Jose Luis Gaya’s cross.

Home keeper Jaume Domenech produced a key save, to preserve their lead, just before the break, and Nestor Araujo’s unfortunate own goal on the hour mark sealed all three points for Valencia.

Valencia end the weekend in ninth place, after 38 games played, but they could slip down to 10th, if Osasuna win their final game of the season, at home to relegation battling Mallorca tomorrow.

Images via Getty Images