Ronald Araujo declared fit after concussion

Barcelona were forced to start with a makeshift back four last week against Getafe but should have something that closer resembles their first choice this weekend.

The Blaugrana face Villarreal on Sunday and although the Catalans have nothing on the line at Camp Nou, Villarreal are playing for European football and seventh place.

Standing in their way could be Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender suffered a concussion against Celta Vigo in their 3-1 victory on the 10th of May and was transported directly to hospital.

There he was cleared of any issues, released and already back in training by the weekend. He did sit out Barcelona’s trip to Getafe however, with Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza playing in his stead.

On Saturday though Araujo was given medical clearance to play against Villarreal and likely to be in the line-up that Xavi Hernandez selects.

As Sport point out, Barcelona’s players will have to wait for their holidays as they have a tour of Australia to complete at the end of the season.