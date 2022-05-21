Report – Mbappe has told Florentino Perez of his decision

Kylian Mbappe appears to have made a decision. That much is apparent.

It’s been a public showdown between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Mbappe next season. The French forward, still just 23 years old, is out of contract on the 30th of June and with little over a month to go it’s almost come down to the wire.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Mbappe would communicate his decision on Sunday and by Friday, his mother Fayza Lamari confirmed that the discussions were over and it was merely a case of her son considering her options.

Just over 24 hours before that decision was due, Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Mbappe had decided to stay at PSG and renew his contract with the French giants. That was later backed up by Mario Cortegana of Marca.

According to Sport, Mbappe has now made Real Madrid President Florentino Perez aware of his decision. The flurry of reports do suggest that Mbappe may continue in France, although until he pronounces publicly, nothing is ruled out.

This will have a large ripple effect on Real Madrid’s summer. With Antonio Rudiger reportedly already on the way in, Mbappe was supposed to be the major addition to the front line. Los Blancos will now have re-work their transfer strategy.