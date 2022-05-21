Real Madrid to step up Aurelien Tchouameni interest as Kylian Mbappe deal breaks down

Real Madrid will turn their focus to AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni as Kylian Mbappe edges closer to staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos have been hit by a dramatic 11th hour change from Mbappe with the French superstar set to accept a world record renewal to remain at the Parc des Princes.

The lack of a big name signing will be a blow to Real Madrid’s continental prestige this summer but the club are now set to pursue other possible targets in the coming weeks.

Tchouameni has been a long term target for the Spanish giants and according to reports from Marca, they will now starts intensive talks with AS Monaco over a summer deal.

The 22-year-old has impressed in his two seasons at the Stade Louis II, and he is under contract until 2024, with the Ligue 1 side expected to demand in the region of €65m for their star asset.