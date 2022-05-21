Nasser Al-Khelaifi hails iconic Kylian Mbappe renewal at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has labelled Kylian Mbappe’s contract renewal as an iconic moment for the club.

Mbappe’s stay in Paris has now been extended until 2025 with the French international confirming the decision in a dramatic few days of breaking news.

Al-Khelaifi joined Mbappe on the Parc des Princes pitch to confirm the extension ahead of tonight’s final Ligue 1 game of the season against Metz.

Al Khelaifi: “It’s exceptional moment in the history of PSG. Mbappé now becomes the cornerstone of the club's project for the years to come, on and off the pitch”. 🚨🤝 #PSG “I’m very proud and very happy – we are going to open the most beautiful pages of our history”. #PSG pic.twitter.com/UPbFDYYpzv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2022

PSG’s retention of Mbappe is a major coup for the Parisians, with his subsequent rejection of Real Madrid likely to cause ripples across European football, as Los Blancos launch a response.

However, Al-Khelaifi has focused solely on Mbappe’s future in the French capital as the 23-year-old committed his immediate future to the club.

“It’s exceptional moment in the history of PSG. Mbappe is a cornerstone of the club’s project for the years to come, on and off the pitch.” he stated.

“I’m very proud and very happy – we are going to open the most beautiful pages of our history.”

Mbappe will now join up with the French national team next week, for the UEFA Nations League games, after confirming his club future.

Real Madrid switch their attention to the Champions League final in Paris against Liverpool on May 28th.

