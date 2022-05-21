Marcelino sets date for decision on future at Athletic Club

Regardless of the venue or position, elections always bring a degree of uncertainty with them and Athletic Club aren’t alien to that.

In June, the Basque behemoth will elect a new President and it’s already having an impact. For weeks rumours surrounding Marcelino’s future have been present and last week Marcelino himself confirmed he might not be there next season. None of the candidates for the election have confirmed that Marcelino would be their manager, something which hasn’t gone down well with the former Valencia manager.

During his pre-match press conference, Marcelino once again confirmed doubts about his future but did set a date for his decision.

“Next week will be the time to take decisions and to speak.”

“Now we have to speak about the present, taking into account that we have to fight for Europe on the final matchday… Everything else is secondary.”

Sport carried the comments, which come ahead of their away tie against Sevilla. Athletic must hope that Villarreal drop points away to Barcelona and they are able to win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. If that does occur, Athletic will take seventh place and form part of the Europa Conference League next season. Then Marcelino will take his decision.

“Once the competition has finished, we will undertake a deep analysis of the situation and consider all possible assessments in order to try and make the right decision.”