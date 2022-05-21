Real Madrid

La Liga to launch legal challenge over Kylian Mbappe’s PSG renewal

La Liga have confirmed their intention to launch a legal claim over Paris Saint-Germain contract renewal of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s stay in Paris has now been extended until 2025 with the French international confirming the decision in a dramatic few days of breaking news.

His decision to remain in Paris ends Real Madrid’s transfer interest in him this summer but the knock on impact in Madrid has been immediately felt.

La Liga president Javier Tebas labelled the extension as an ‘insult to football’ due to PSG’s previous financial losses in the last two seasons.

Tebas is set for a central role in the coming weeks as a legal case is brought to UEFA, French and EU authorities based on a claim of the contract not adhering to FFP guidelines.

The move is expected to reopen a debate of PSG’s ownership structure, with Tebas and La Liga both questioning the role of QSI, and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the deal.

