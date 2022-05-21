Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe confirms PSG renewal until 2025

Kylian Mbappe has ended speculation over his future by renewing with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025.

The French international was out of contract at the Parc des Princes next month with ongoing transfer speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

However, despite appearing certain to move to the Spanish capital, the 23-year-old has now opted to stay in Paris on a three-year deal.

I’m really happy to continue the adventure here at Paris Saint-Germain. To stay in Paris, my home city”, the attacker stated after announcing his decision ahead of tonight’s clash with Metz.

“I hope I will continue to do what I prefer to with you all and win titles together.

“I am convinced I can continue to grow in a club that gives itself all the means to perform.

“I’m very happy to be able to continue to evolve in France, the country where I was born, grew up and flourished.”

The update brings an end a transfer story that looked set to dominate the coming weeks with Los Blancos reportedly ready to announce their signing of Mbappe after the Champions League final.

However, Mbappe’s decision will not go unnoticed in Madrid, with the club, and La Liga, considering legal action on PSG’s move, due to major financial losses for the Ligue 1 champions since 2020.

