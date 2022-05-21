Javier Tebas labels Kylian Mbappe’s PSG renewal as an ‘insult’ to football

La Liga president Javier Tebas has launched a stinging response to Paris Saint-Germain retention of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s future has dominated the gossip pages in both France and Spain in recent weeks with an impending decision over his future.

The Les Bleus hotshot is out of contract in Paris next month and his next move has centred on remaining in the French capital or joining Real Madrid.

Tebas stated his confidence over Los Blancos securing a deal less than 24 hours ago but Mbappe’s 11th hour change of heart to remain with PSG has angered the La Liga chief.

“What PSG are doing, by renewing Mbappe using large amounts of money (who knows where it comes from), after losses of €700m in the last two seasons and a salary bill over €600m, is an insult to football”, the 59-year-old stated on Twitter.

Lo que va a hacer el PSG renovando a Mbappé con grandes cantidades de dinero (a saber dónde y cómo las paga) despues de dar pérdidas por 700M€ en las últimas temporadas y tener mas 600M€ de masa salarial, es un INSULTO al fútbol. Al-Khelafi es tan peligroso como la Superliga. pic.twitter.com/sZ1Y1TaSbK — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) May 21, 2022

“(Nasser) Al-Khelaifi is as dangerous to football as the (European) Super League.”

PSG and Mbappe are not expected to confirm the news until tomorrow, with the Parisians wrapping up their Ligue 1 campaign this evening.

Mbappe will join up with the French national team squad next week, after solidifying his club future.

Real Madrid will now switch their attention to the Champions League final in Paris against Liverpool on May 28th.