Italian journalist claims there is no doubt Mbappe will stay at PSG

The incredibly long transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s future is grinding to end, slowly but surely.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Mbappe would be announcing his decision on Sunday morning on French television, while on Friday Fayza Lamari confirmed that discussions were over and it was down to her son to decide.

The line from Real Madrid has been consistent confidence that they would get their man the whole way through, but in recent weeks there has been optimism coming from Paris.

That optimism is sure to have skyrocketed on Saturday afternoon. Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio has reported that there are “no more doubts” that Kylian Mbappe will stay at Paris Saint-Germain and renew his contract.

The Parisians will play their final Ligue 1 match of the season later today against Metz and have planned a homage to Mbappe, Marquinhos and Marco Verratti.

Should Real Madrid not sign Mbappe this summer, it could cause turbulence in the transfer market. Their last star signing was Eden Hazard in 2019 and if Florentino Perez’s track record is anything to go by, Real Madrid will come out swinging.