Inside Real Betis’ Copa del Rey win: Sick with penalties and Manuel Pellegrini’s touch

Real Betis finished out their season with a 0-0 draw on Friday night against Real Madrid, securing fifth place and an improvement on last season. Not to mention their 3rd Copa del Rey win in their history.

In light of their remarkable season, Football Espana spoke to Javi Guerra Lamos. A lifelong Betico and former head of the Peña Bética Escocesa, Guerra Lamos is an authority on all thing Verdiblanco past and present.

In the second part of this interview, Football Espana receives a first-hand account of what it was like inside La Cartuja on the now-famous night in which Betis defeated Valencia on penalties.

After that they move onto the twinkling eyes and magic touch of Manuel Pellegrini. The Chilean veteran has Betis‘ highest win percentage of any manager to take charge of more than 20 games.

In part 1 of the interview, Guerra Lamos focused on Betis’ famous win at San Siro, the 5,000km round trip he made back to Seville to see the final and what makes Betis fans unique, if not better than others. That can be found here.

Image via REUTERS/Jon Nazca