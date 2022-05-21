Diego Simeone takes responsibility for poor Atletico Madrid season

Atletico Madrid secured qualification for the Champions League with two games to spare this season, but nobody was under any illusions that it hasn’t been a satisfactory season at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Between failing to defend their title from last year and having their worst defensive performance under Diego Simeone, it’s been a season of disappointments on the whole.

Speaking ahead of their final match of the season against Real Sociedad, Simeone confirmed as much to Marca.

“I don’t come away from this season happy, not at all. After [winning] La Liga I was excited to try and get close to repeating it. But the message is that we have to learn.”

“The systems, I got lost in between two places too. I could have done more than I have done.”

Despite a good run during February and March, while facing the two Manchester sides in the Champions League, there’s a truth to the idea that Atletico have failed to find a settled system this season.

Part of the problem has been down to injuries and transfers, but perhaps if Simeone himself was wrestling with doubts about his own systems, it speaks about the need for Atletico Madrid to first work out exactly what they want to be ahead of the upcoming season before anything else.