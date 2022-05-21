Barcelona could offload squad star Oscar Mingueza

Oscar Mingueza could be sold as part of squad overhaul at Barcelona this summer.

The Catalans are preparing for major squad changes ahead of the 2022/23 season with Xavi hinting at incomings and departures from the Camp Nou.

Xavi is set to be handed a limited budget to work with in the coming months but he will need to sell players before he can bolster his options.

Spanish international Mingueza is expected to be on the list of possible departures, with less minutes played in 2022, than under previous boss Ronald Koeman.

Mingueza was linked with a January move to Valencia, but Xavi opted to retain him as a squad option, and Los Che could revive their interest in the 23-year-old, as per reports from Diario Sport.

Barcelona will aim for a fee in between €5-10m within transfer talks, but they could accept a part-exchange deal, through their long standing interest in Jose Luis Gaya.