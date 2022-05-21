Barcelona could include Samuel Umtiti in Arsenal move for Memphis Depay

Barcelona could try and include Samuel Umtiti in a possible sale of Memphis Depay to Arsenal.

Arsenal are eyeing a summer overhaul at the Emirates Stadium ahead of a return to European competition in 2022/23.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has highlighted a new striker as a priority in the coming months with a major gap in his attacking options following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arteta has registered an interest in Dutch star Depay, on the back of netting 12 La Liga goals in his debut campaign in Spanish football.

However, despite an impressive start to life at the Camp Nou, Depay has seen his starting role reduced in 2022, with the club targeting other transfer options in the coming months.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona may look to attach injury prone defender Umtiti to a possible €25m deal, if Arsenal agree to take on the Frenchman’s wages in the negotiations.