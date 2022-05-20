Barcelona

The remarkable statistic that underlines just how pivotal Sergio Busquets is to Barcelona

Sergio Busquets is fundamental for Barcelona.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that the Catalan will equal his record for the most minutes played in a season if he features for the entire 90 against Villarreal on Sunday evening.

Busquets played 4,420 minutes under Luis Enrique in the 2015/16 season, when he was 26. Now he’s 33 and playing under Xavi Hernandez, his trusted partner in midfield for so many years.

Barcelona need to find a substitute for him to give him respite, but the truth is that it’s difficult to find a player of his profile. Franck Kessie will join from Milan this summer but he’s different.

Busquets has played in 50 of 52 games across all competitions this season – 35 of 37 in La Liga, six in the Champions League, six in the Europa League, two in the Copa del Rey and one in the Supercopa de Espana. Remarkable numbers for a man of his age.

