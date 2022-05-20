Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe’s mother makes revealing comment about his future

Kylian Mbappe has a decision to make.

That’s according to his mother, Fayza, in comments she’s made carried by Fabrizio Romano. She’s said that her son has closed agreements with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Now he has to choose which club he wants to commit to.

Both offers are identical, she said, shooting down rumours that PSG had offered Mbappe more money than Madrid. PSG are desperate for Mbappe to be their player when he goes to the Qatar World Cup later this year with the French national team.

Mbappe’s contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season and it’s long been assumed that he would be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, his hero, when it did.

But it’s going to go down to the wire.

Time will tell whether Mbappe chooses Paris or Madrid.