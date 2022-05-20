Real Madrid had hoped to get the green light from Kylian Mbappe last Tuesday

Kylian Mbappe’s future still hasn’t been decided.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Real Madrid hoped to get the green light from the Frenchman last Tuesday but he’s asked for a little more time to reflect.

Paris Saint-Germain have been improving their bid for him to renew his contract over the last 15 days and fresh internal talks will be held today within Mbappe’s camp.

Mbappe’s current deal at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season and for months it had seemed all but certain that he’d depart for the Santiago Bernabeu when it did.

But that’s been called into question by the lack of a decision.

Mbappe is one of the finest footballers in Europe and Madrid have been working toward his signing for some time. Conversely, PSG are determined that the 23-year-old is their player when he represents France at the World Cup.