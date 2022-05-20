Real Betis Real Madrid

Real Madrid end La Liga campaign with Real Betis stalemate

Real Madrid have completed their 2021/22 La Liga season with a 0-0 draw at home to Real Betis.

Los Blancos have already sealed the Spanish title with games to spare this season as they gear up for the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to rotate the majority of his star names back into the starting line up against Los Verdiblancos after resting them in previous games.

However, neither side could find a breakthrough before half time, with Willian Jose and Casemiro both firing efforts wide of the target.

The tie did open up after the restart, with Karim Benzema denied, before Real Betis icon Joaquin wasted a golden chance on his 600th top flight appearance to net a winner in the dying minutes.

Real Betis have confirmed fifth place in the table, including a Europa League qualification spot, as Ancelotti turns his attention to Liverpool in Paris next weekend.

