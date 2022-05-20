Real Madrid end La Liga campaign with Real Betis stalemate

Real Madrid have completed their 2021/22 La Liga season with a 0-0 draw at home to Real Betis.

Los Blancos have already sealed the Spanish title with games to spare this season as they gear up for the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to rotate the majority of his star names back into the starting line up against Los Verdiblancos after resting them in previous games.

However, neither side could find a breakthrough before half time, with Willian Jose and Casemiro both firing efforts wide of the target.

Marcelo and Isco come on for what could be their final Real Madrid appearances at the Bernabeu 👏 Marcelo is the most decorated player in Los Blancos history with 24 major trophies ⚪🏆 pic.twitter.com/b0tb17NHD9 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 20, 2022

The tie did open up after the restart, with Karim Benzema denied, before Real Betis icon Joaquin wasted a golden chance on his 600th top flight appearance to net a winner in the dying minutes.

Someone who isn't going anywhere is Joaquín, who has renewed his contract and will turn 41 in the summer! 🤯 The Betis legend received a warm reception from the Madrid fans as he came on for his 600th LaLiga appearance 🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/TprmYaN8oo — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 20, 2022

Real Betis have confirmed fifth place in the table, including a Europa League qualification spot, as Ancelotti turns his attention to Liverpool in Paris next weekend.

Images via Getty Images