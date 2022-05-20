Real Madrid and Real Betis’ predicted lineups ahead of tonight’s La Liga clash

Real Madrid welcome Real Betis to the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.

It’s the final game of the 2021/22 La Liga season and Madrid will be keen to put up a strong performance.

They’ve already been crowned league champions and are preparing to face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28th.

But Betis are no mugs.

The Andalusian outfit won the Copa del Rey last month and are on course to register their second successive fifth-place finish.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to set Madrid up in a 4-3-3.

That’s according to Marca, who report that Thibaut Courtois will start in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho and Ferland Mendy.

Casemiro will anchor the midfield with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos either side of him. Karim Benzema will lead the line flanked by Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde.

Manuel Pellegrini is also expected to set Betis up in a 4-3-3.

Rui Silva will start in goal behind a back four of Sabaly, German Pezzella, Marc Bartra and Alex Moreno.

Guido Rodriguez and William Carvalho will sit in a double pivot with Nabil Fekir just ahead of them. Borja Iglesias will lead the line flanked by Juanmi and Sergio Canales.