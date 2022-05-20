PSV Eindhoven interested in signing Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong

PSV Eindhoven want to sign Luuk de Jong.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that the Dutch club are keen to bring the striker home. He’s currently on loan at Barcelona until the end of the season from Sevilla.

De Jong has been important for Barcelona since arriving in the summer transfer window, contributing seven goals across all competitions. But it’s not thought he’ll stay at Camp Nou.

De Jong’s contract with Sevilla expires in the summer of 2023 and the Andalusian club aren’t planning to have him as part of their squad next season. PSV, the club they signed him from in the summer of 2019, are a logical destination for the 31-year-old.

It’s going to be a summer of change at Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernandez is keen to strengthen his squad and for that to happen there’s going to need to be departures.

That will probably include De Jong.