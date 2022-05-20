Ousmane Dembele set for showdown talks with Barcelona once La Liga ends next week

Ousmane Dembele’s future still isn’t resolved.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that a meeting between Barcelona and the player’s representatives is scheduled for next week once La Liga has come to a close.

Both parties are trying to make things work and are making small concessions, but there’s still some distance between the two. Dembele wants to stay at Barcelona but needs the club to offer him better terms than they currently are.

And into this situation have come other clubs.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all understood to be monitoring the situation, although PSG are consumed by the Kylian Mbappe saga for the time being.

Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund but has since had his five years in Catalonia blighted by injuries. He’s now managed to finally put together a really consistent run, however, and is playing some superb football.