Mauricio Pochettino has no involvement in Kylian Mbappe future move

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed he will have no role in Kylian Mbappe’s transfer decision.

Mbappe’s current deal at the Parc des Princes expires in June with the Les Bleus attacker set to update his future choice this weekend.

The story has continued to grow in recent days, with a final decision on for May 22, but Mbappe’s mother has claimed her son has an agreement in place with PSG and Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé's mother Fayza: "We have an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian will now decide". "The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It's up to Kylian now, he will make a decision".

Los Blancos have previously hinted their confidence at securing a deal, despite Pochettino, and PSG’s, determination to keep him.

However, the Argentinian coach appears to be resigned to leave the final call on the shoulders of his star man, as Paris and Madrid hold their breath.

“I don’t know about Mbappe’s decision. It’s a personal issue between Kylian and the club”, as per reports from Marca.

“There is a lot of rumours, but it’s the club and the player who must address this issue.

“I have information, but I am not the one to make a statement that concerns the two parties, especially the player.”

Pochettino’s remarks continue the mystery surrounding where Mbappe will play his club football in 2022/23 with reports in France claiming a world record contract has been agreed for him to stay.

PSG wrap up their domestic season at home to Metz tomorrow night, with Mbappe’s statement expected less than 24 hours later.