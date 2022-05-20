La Liga chief claims Barcelona cannot afford Robert Lewandowski move

La Liga president Javier Tebas has launched a stinging response to rumours linking Barcelona with Robert Lewandowski.

La Blaugrana are rumoured to be weighing up a possible move for the Polish international in the coming weeks amid reports he wants to leave Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski’s current deal at the Allianz Arena expires in 2023, but the 33-year-old is open to a new challenge, with extension talks not progressing.

Barcelona are exploring a possible swoop for the veteran goal scorer, as part of a summer revamp in Catalonia, but Tebas claimed their financial situation makes it impossible.

“The numbers are very easy, you have over €500m losses in the last two years, you have to recover that to sign players”, as per reports from Marca.

“Lewandowski has a year left at Bayern, between what he wants to earn and what Bayern want as a fee, I don’t see him at Barcelona.”

Tebas’ comments offer a stark reminder of the ongoing turmoil behind the scenes at the Camp Nou following the departure of iconic captain Lionel Messi last summer.

Barcelona were unable to ratify Messi’s extension, due to league rules on 70% of club revenues accounting for salaries, and the club’s mounting debts forced a parting of ways.

Despite further exits, the club have still adopted a frugal approach on player purchases in the last 12 months, and a move for Lewandowski could cost at least €45m up front.