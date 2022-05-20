Kylian Mbappe is closer to staying at Paris Saint-Germain than leaving for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe’s future is up in the air.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that it appears the 23-year-old Frenchman is closer to staying at Paris Saint-Germain than leaving for Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s contract expires at the end of this season and PSG have been pushing hard to convince him to renew. They’re absolutely desperate for the forward to be a PSG player when he leads the French national team to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

From Mbappe’s perspective it doesn’t seem to have been the big money put on the table by PSG that has changed his mind but the temptation of serving as the undisputed leader of the club.

PSG will offer him an unprecedented level of control and power in terms of the direction of the club in order to convince him to stay put, something he’d never have at the Santiago Bernabeu.