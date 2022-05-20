Juventus unwilling to meet Atletico Madrid’s asking price for Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata’s future is unknown.

The Spaniard has been on loan at Juventus for the past two seasons from Atletico Madrid and it’s unknown whether he’ll return to Turin or not next season according to Diario AS.

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus during the January transfer window was expected to severely limit the opportunities Morata would be given but Massimiliano Allegri kept the faith.

Allegri blocked Morata’s proposed move to Barcelona around that time and trusts the striker. In recent months, however, it’s become clear that Juventus aren’t willing to trigger the €35m purchase option included in the deal with Atletico.

They instead have offered €20m for him, a sum Atletico consider too low. Time will tell if Juventus give in and pay the kind of money Atletico want later in the summer or he ends up at other potential suitors like Premier League side Arsenal or Barcelona.