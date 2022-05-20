Joaquin set for his 600th La Liga appearance as Real Betis travel to face Real Madrid

Real Madrid welcome Real Betis to the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.

It’s the final game of the 2021/22 La Liga season and Madrid will be keen to put up a strong performance.

They’ve already been crowned league champions and are preparing to face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28th.

But Betis are no mugs.

The Andalusian outfit won the Copa del Rey last month and are on course to register their second successive fifth-place finish.

It’s been a fine season for Betis and for Joaquin, too. If he features at the Bernabeu he’ll make his 600th La Liga appearance, an incredible achievement.

“It’s a pride to have the opportunity to close out this unforgettable season by reaching 600 games in the Primera,” the 40-year-old told Marca.

“When you’re focused on the day-to-day and trying to help the team achieve its goals, perhaps you don’t realise the importance of records of this type.

“But I’m sure that over time, when I look back, I’ll give it a lot of value and it will make me feel very satisfied with my career.”

Joaquin has renewed for one more season with Betis despite most assuming that this would be his final campaign as a professional footballer. He’s key behind the scenes for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

The Andalusian came through Betis’ youth system before leaving for Valencia in 2006. He returned to the Benito Villamarin in 2015 after spells with Malaga and Italian outfit Fiorentina.