Inside Real Betis’ Copa del Rey win: From Sopot to Seville via Milan

Following an historic and famous Copa del Rey win, Real Betis are enjoying the dying embers of a sensational season.

Ahead of their final game of the season against Real Madrid, Football Espana crossed the barrier of time to go back into the stands at La Cartuja.

They did so by speaking to Javier Guerra Lamos, a lifetime Betico and football romantic. Formerly head of the Pena Betica Escocesa, Javi travelled over 5,000 kilometres in total from his home in Sopot, Poland, to Seville and back again in order to see the Copa del Rey final.

In part one of the interview, the tour begins in Scotland, where Javi expresses the what it’s like to be part of an Andalusian enclave far from home and what makes Betis fans not better, but unique.

For the Copa del Rey final, Guerra Lamos took the plane but he does explain about a time when Beticos were using donkeys to get to games. That’s before building up to the journey to La Cartuja and the final itself before Real Betis took on Valencia.

Part two of the interview will be released on Saturday the 21st of May.