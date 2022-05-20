Real Madrid

Florentino Perez tells Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe deal is off

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has reportedly told the squad Kylian Mbappe is staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe’s future has come in for major transfer speculation in recent weeks with his current deal at the Parc des Princes set to expire next month.

The French international has been linked with a renewal in Paris and a free transfer switch to Real Madrid as the pressure continues to grow surrounding his future.

Mbappe has confirmed he will make a final announcement on his next step this weekend with PSG wrapping up their campaign tomorrow.

However, as per breaking reports from Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Mbappe has now reached a firm decision with a U-turn over his move to Real Madrid.

Balague’s report hints a final contract offer for Mbappe from PSG turning the tide in the Parisians favour despite Real Madrid having the long held advantage in the talks in 2022.

Tags Florentino Perez Guillem Balagué Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain PSG

1 Comment

  1. Guilleum Ballague is a hack and everything he says is supposed to be taken with a grain of salt.

    “He has been told”.

    Journalism is really at its lowest bottom.

    Reply

