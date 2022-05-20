Florentino Perez tells Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe deal is off

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has reportedly told the squad Kylian Mbappe is staying at Paris Saint-Germain.
Mbappe’s future has come in for major transfer speculation in recent weeks with his current deal at the Parc des Princes set to expire next month.
The French international has been linked with a renewal in Paris and a free transfer switch to Real Madrid as the pressure continues to grow surrounding his future.
Mbappe has confirmed he will make a final announcement on his next step this weekend with PSG wrapping up their campaign tomorrow.
However, as per breaking reports from Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Mbappe has now reached a firm decision with a U-turn over his move to Real Madrid.
I have just been told that Florentino Pérez has told the players tonight in the changing room that Mbappé is NOT coming
Let's wait to hear what Mbappe has to say before we confirm anything
Balague’s report hints a final contract offer for Mbappe from PSG turning the tide in the Parisians favour despite Real Madrid having the long held advantage in the talks in 2022.
Both PSG and Real Madrid were/are willing to pay the €150m of signing fee or whatever is called (and they had to add to that wages and commissions). Both happy to offer the numbers Mbappe asked for
Guilleum Ballague is a hack and everything he says is supposed to be taken with a grain of salt.
“He has been told”.
Journalism is really at its lowest bottom.