Celta tipped as the favourites to sign Riqui Puig from Barcelona this summer

Riqui Puig has been linked with a move to Celta.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that Xavi Hernandez doesn’t have a place for the Catalan in his Barcelona squad for next season. Puig has played just 525 minutes so far this year.

Celta will lose Denis Suarez this summer and intend on bringing in Puig to replace him. Puig, whose contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2023, is said to like Celta’s coach Eduardo Coudet and is open to the idea of joining the Galician club.

Barcelona are looking for a fee of around €5m for Puig.

Puig, 22, has spent his entire career at Camp Nou having come through La Masia. He’s failed to establish himself as a first-teamer, however, and younger players like Gavi, Nico Gonzalez and Pedri have all overtaken him in the pecking order.

A move to a club like Celta makes sense for him.