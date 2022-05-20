Carlo Ancelotti drops David Alaba and Gareth Bale Champions League final hint

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hinted David Alaba and Gareth Bale will feature in the Champions League final.

Los Blancos signed off on their 2021/22 La Liga season with a 0-0 draw at home to Real Betis as attention turns to Paris on May 28.

Ancelotti’s charges face off with Liverpool at the Stade de France, as the Italian coach chases a second European title at the club, after already clinching the Spanish title this month.

The veteran manager has opted to rest and rotate his star names in recent weeks as he aims to keep his squad fresh to take on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Alaba has not featured for Real Madrid since their semi final second leg win over Manchester City with Bale restricted to one substitute cameo in the last six weeks.

“Alaba is going to be there to play in the final, but it wasn’t necessary to take risks tonight”, as per reports from Marca.

“He’s going to play 100%. He hasn’t played since April 26, but in this crucial match not only physicality is taken into account. but also his skill and experience.

“Bale wanted to say goodbye and play tonight if he was fine. He has one last chance as he will be fine for the fine.”

Ancelotti is expected to have a fully fit squad available for the final with Alaba expected to start in central defence with Bale a late option from the bench in the French capital.

Images via Getty Images