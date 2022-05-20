Barcelona have named their price for Sergino Dest amid Manchester United links

Sergino Dest’s future is up in the air.

The Barcelona right-back has been linked with a summer transfer and is valued by the club at €25m according to Marca.

Barcelona are keen to strengthen in his position but see him as a talented young player who can still offer a lot to the club.

He has undoubted potential, but should a significant offer arrive for him over the coming months it will be considered.

Because Barcelona are going to have options at right-back next season. They’re currently in negotiations with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and already have Dani Alves and Sergi Roberto on the books. The acquisition of Azpilicueta could be important.

Dest joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020 from Ajax and has enjoyed some fine moments with them. But there’s question marks as to whether he’s capable of becoming truly world-class.

Barcelona are keen to strengthen significantly this summer.