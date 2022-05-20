Arsenal interested in Barcelona star Memphis Depay

Premier League giants Arsenal could make a bold summer swoop for Barcelona star Memphis Depay.

The Gunners will return to European competition next season, either in the Champions League or the Europa League, and boss Mikel Arteta has prioritised a new striker.

The uncertainty on the futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in North London, plus the January exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Camp Nou, means his options are limited.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Arteta is tracking the Dutch star, after he slipped down the pecking order for Xavi in 2022.

Depay has netted 12 La Liga goals in his debut campaign in Spain, after joining on a free transfer last summer, but his starting role has been reduced in recent weeks.

Barcelona are still aiming to balance their finances ahead of the 2022/23 season, and €25m offer for Depay would offer a financial boost, if the former Lyon man is motivated by a move to England.