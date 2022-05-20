Antonio Rudiger confirms that he’s leaving Chelsea this summer amid links to Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea for Real Madrid this summer.

The German centre-back has today confirmed his decision to leave the London club on a free transfer and has signed a four-year contract with Madrid. The medical is done and dusted.

Rudiger will be announced as a new Madrid player after the Champions League final in Paris on May 28th – Madrid are playing Liverpool in a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv, which Madrid won.

Rudiger was a key part of the Chelsea team that won last season’s edition, beating Madrid in the semi-final before seeing off Manchester City in the final in Porto.

He was also part of the team that were knocked out of the Champions League by Madrid this season in the quarter-final.

Rudiger, 29, was born in Berlin and is a German international. He joined Chelsea in 2017 from Roma and has won everything there is to win at Stamford Bridge save for the Premier League.