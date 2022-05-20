Antoine Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid in 2022/23

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has confirmed Antoine Griezmann will remain at the club next season.

Griezmann returned to the Spanish capital at the start of the 2021/22 La Liga season on a loan deal from Barcelona.

As part of the agreement, Griezmann would remain on loan at Atletico for two seasons, with a purchase option activated in 2023.

However, with the Frenchman struggling with injury and form in 2022, Atletico were rumoured to be considering their options on the 31-year-old, but Cerezo has now set the record straight.

“For me, Griezmann is among the best three or four players in Europe”, as per reports from Marca.

“He’s an Atletico Madrid player, with a contract with Atletico and he will continue at Atletico.”

Despite Cerezo’s firmness over Griezmann’s future at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, he was less certain over Alvaro Morata’s next move.

Spanish hotshot Morata re-joined his former club Juventus on a two-year loan in 2020 with a €35m purchase clause included in the deal.

However, the Turin giants are now reportedly unwilling to match that price this summer, with a lower fee of €20m put forward, and Cerezo admitted the situation is unresolved.

“With Morata, the truth is, I don’t know what will happen.

“He’s our player, but I don’t know what can happen, if Juve are going to keep him, or if he will return.”